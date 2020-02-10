|
|
TYLER, William C. Age 71, of Needham, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire Levesque. Loving father of Julia Tyler, Elisabeth Tyler and Jonathan Tyler. Brother of Marion Sokolov, Phyllis Tyler McCafferty and Doris Tyler Sarhanis. Bill was the Music Director of College Light Opera Company in Falmouth and also worked as a software engineer for Information Technology Systems, Inc. In celebration of Bill's life, Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM, On Thursday, February 13th from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to College Light Opera Company, PO Box 906, Falmouth, MA 02541. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Bill, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020