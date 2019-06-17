Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CANNING
WILLIAM "BILL" CANNING

WILLIAM "BILL" CANNING Obituary
CANNING, William "Bill" Of Norfolk, formerly of Needham and Franklin, passed away on June 13, 2019 at 55 years old. He was the beloved husband of Gina (Varitimidis) Canning for 22 years and the proud father of Alexa and Nicholas. Bill was born on December 1, 1963 to Betty (Farr) Canning of Needham and the late Richard (Dick) Canning. Above all, he loved his family and always put them first. He lived his life to the fullest. Bill was the proud owner of XL Painting and Remodeling Inc. for over 25 years. He was a dedicated businessman, but in his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his wife and kids. His magnetic personality and sense of humor never failed to bring a smile to friends and families faces. Bill never missed any of his kid's soccer, baseball, or basketball games and prided himself as their No. 1 fan. He never missed an opportunity to do something adventurous (and often a little wild) with Alexa. As the coach of Niko's baseball team, he was admired and respected. He touched the hearts of all who knew him. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, June 19th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Services at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of NE, 514 Parker Street, Boston, Thursday, June 20th, 11:00 am followed by interment in Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Bill to LMSdr, PO Box 52697, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74152 (lmsdr.org/donate) would be appreciated. To share a memory of Bill please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2019
