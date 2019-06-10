CARTER, William "Bill" Jr. At the age of 77, died peacefully on June 6, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones due to heart complications. He was the son of William Henry, and Dorothy (Kefalas) Carter. He is survived by his loving wife Rosemary (Fernandes) Carter; six daughters Wendy, Kathleen and husband Brian Arenstam, Chris, Noelle and husband Wayne Chin, Anna and husband Michael Kinyon, Stephanie and husband David Howard; and two sons Vincent and wife Cathy (Reis) Carter, and Keith Richmond and wife Rebeka Markus; His first son, William Carter, sadly passed away at a young age. Bill also has 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Friday, June 14 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Plymouth Congregational Church, 582 Pleasant St., Belmont at 10:00 AM. Interment Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, Bill would like donations to be made to his church, The Plymouth Congregational Church in Belmont, MA www.plymouthchurch.net Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary