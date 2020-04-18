|
CASAMENTO, William "Bill" On April 17, our family lost William (Bill) Casamento, of Melrose, to Covid-19. Bill was born in 1941, grew up in the Edgeworth section of Malden and graduated from Malden High School in 1959. A strong advocate of public housing, Bill was a longtime public housing manager serving as the Executive Director of the Medford, Somerville, Saugus and Framingham Housing Authorities. He served on a number of boards and commissions in the City of Melrose through the years and volunteered as a youth baseball coach. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, going out for dinner with friends and spending his summers on Cape Cod with his wife and family. He was a lifelong fan of Boston's professional sports teams and enjoyed their championship runs through this century after enduring years of heartache as a Red Sox fan. Most of all, he loved his family. He was a fixture on the sidelines and in the auditoriums of his grandchildren's youth sporting events and dance and cheer competitions. Bill was predeceased by his wife Ann Whitney. He was the loving father of James Casamento and wife Eva of Canton, and Robert Casamento and wife Carrie of Agawam. He was the dear stepfather of Robin Gigante and husband Marc of Tewksbury, Jennifer Arsenault and husband David of Pelham, NH and Philip Whitney of Salem, NH. He was the doting grandfather of Andrew, Kayla, Nicholas, Matthew, Chelsea, Alissa, Lily, Whitney, Isabella, Giana, Jake, PJ, Christian and Dylan. He also leaves his longtime companion, Judy Sullivan of Malden. The family wishes to thank the nurses at Blake 12 ICU at MGH for the care that they provided to Bill in the final weeks of his life. Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to the MGH Emergency Response Fund: https://because.massgeneral.org/campaign/mass-general-emergency-response-fund/c276674 Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020