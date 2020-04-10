Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
WILLIAM HEAFEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM HEAFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM C."BILL" HEAFEY


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM C."BILL" HEAFEY Obituary
HEAFEY, William C."Bill" Age 78, a lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Blackburn) Heafey. Loving father of William J. Heafey, his wife Michelle of Melrose, and Robin Heafey of Somerville. Dear brother of Elaine Pacheco and her husband Ed, Ellen Thames and her husband Tom, Shannon Roof and her husband Jim. Loving grandfather of Billy, Emma, Grace, and Leah. Bill is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and was blessed with many lifelong friends. Before his retirement, Bill was employed for the J.J. Donovan Oil Company in Medford for over 48 years. At this time, Funeral Services are private. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on a later date to be announced. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -