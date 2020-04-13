Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM "WILLIE" CINO

WILLIAM "WILLIE" CINO Obituary
CINO, William "Willie" Age 97, of East Boston, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Cherished son of the late Angelo and Anna (Cambria) Cino. Beloved husband of the late Clara (Durante) Cino. Loving father of William Cino and his wife Denise and David Cino and his wife Camille. Adored grandfather of Nicholas Cino and his wife Laura and Christopher Cino and his partner Dustin White. Cherished great-grandfather of Alessia, Domenic and Gabriel Cino. Caring brother of the late Frank Cino, Fannie Tuttisanti, Josephine D'Orio, Molly Odoardi and Guy Cino. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by visiting Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

View the online memorial for William "Willie" CINO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
