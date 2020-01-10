|
|
NOLAN, Capt. William Craig "Bill" Of Pocasset, MA, age 87, died peacefully on January 7, 2020. Survived by his brother John Nolan of Wappingers Falls, NY and daughters Kathleen Nolan of Sierra Madre, CA, Julie Nolan of Falmouth, MA and Elizabeth (Nolan) Schwefler of Paris, France. Grandfather of Nolan, Betsy, Brendan, and Quinn Schwefler. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Bette Ann Coyle, and son William.
Born in Boston to John and Margaret Nolan, Bill grew up in Swampscott and was a graduate of Saint John's Prep in Danvers. After receiving a commission from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1954, he worked shipboard as engineering officer. From 1960-1962, he attended M.I.T, earning a Master's degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. Bill held a series of engineering and design positions through the 60s into the mid-70s. He rose to be Assistant Chief of the Coast Guard's Naval Engineering Division. During this time, there was also a tour at sea as Commanding Officer of USCGC YAKUTAT out of New Bedford. From 1976-1980, Bill was Head of the Engineering Department at the Coast Guard Academy, where he was proud to play a role as a mentor to the first graduating class of female cadets. His final tour with the Coast Guard was as Commander of Group Woods Hole from 1980-1984, where, among other highlights, he oversaw the marine and air operation providing security for a spectator fleet of over 1000 vessels at the America's Cup. Bill received numerous awards during his Coast Guard career, including the Legion of Merit.
After more than 30 years of service, Bill retired from the Coast Guard and founded a structural engineering firm, Coastal Consultants, responsible for the design and construction of many ramps, jetties, and docks around Cape Cod. He was also a president of the Falmouth Rotary club and a trustee at Falmouth hospital.
Bill married his sweetheart, Bette Ann, immediately after his commissioning and, over 65 years of marriage, they traveled around the United States and the world together raising a family. After retiring to Wings Neck, Bill and Bette Ann could often be found around the gunkholes of Cape Cod and up and down the eastern seaboard and intracoastal waterway on their wooden trawler, MARIAH. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them how to tie a decent bowline, respect the Rules of the Road, and appreciate classic poetry.
Visitation will be at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 4-7 PM, January 21, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pocasset on the following morning, January 22, at 10 AM, with a Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Class of 1954 Endowment Fund of the Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1043/giving/interior.aspx?sid=1043&gid=1&pgid=4019&cid=8600&dids=266 For directions and online condolences, please visit:
nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020