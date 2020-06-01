|
CURRAN, William Bill was 72 when he died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born in Hyde Park, the second son of S. Joseph (Joe) Curran and Helen J. Curran (O'Brien) of Hyde Park. He is survived by his two brothers: Stephen J. Curran (Kathryn) of Chatham, MA and James F. Curran (Mary) of Marshfield, MA, as well as three nephews: Jonathan S. Curran (Kathleen) of Cohasset, MA, Peter G. Curran (Sarah) of Blairstown, NJ and Sean M. Curran of Providence, RI. Bill graduated from Hyde Park High School Class of 1966 and Suffolk University. He was employed by several different companies including Lotus Development and Lottero and Mason, an electrical engineering firm in Boston. However, Bill's real love in life was children of all ages. He volunteered as a religious education instructor at Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park. For a number of years, Bill volunteered at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale, MA. As a doting uncle, he enjoyed playing tag and "hide and seek" with his three nephews. He was an active and lively participant at the family gatherings with his O'Brien and Curran cousins. Bill was a kind, gentle and sensitive man, who enjoyed writing poetry and limericks, telling jokes and engaging in conversation with anyone and everyone he met, friends and strangers alike. He liked to participate in group activities and outings with his many friends in his earlier years in Hyde Park and for the last 11 years in Brookline and Boston. Bill will be remembered for his curiosity and expansive recall of facts as he enjoyed the nightly challenges from Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy". To share a memory, please visit bartlett1620.com Bartlett Funeral Home in PLYMOUTH, MA is handling the necessary arrangements. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to have a gathering of his family and friends. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the or to St. Mary of the Assumption, 5 Linden Place, Brookline, MA 02445. Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020