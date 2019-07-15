BARBER, William D. "Bill" Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 after a brief illness with heart disease and dementia. He was 83 years old. He leaves behind his two daughters Jennifer Barber of Syracuse, New York, Jessica Barber of Portland, Oregon and granddaughter Collette. His wife Densie Rich Barber of 46 years also survives him. Bill was born in Boston on August 13, 1935 and grew up on Greendale Ave. in Needham Heights. He graduated from Needham High School in 1953. He went onto Northeastern where was received the "Unsung Hero Award" from the New England Sportswriters Association in 1957 for his achievements on the Northeastern football squad. Bill started a remarkable fifty-year career at General Electric upon graduation from Northeastern's engineering program. During these five decades, he was mostly based in their Research Labs north of Albany, NY and contributed to the development of hundreds of impactful patents in both military and medical imaging equipment. A predominant aspect of his work focused on PET, MRI and CT-Scan technologies. Bill is also survived by his sisters Joan K. Pottlitzer and husband Roger of le Vesinet, France, Kathleen R. Power and her husband Michael of Walpole, MA, Laurel M. Degombert and her husband Jean-Pierre of Paris, France. Funeral and interment services were private. To share a memory of Bill, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019