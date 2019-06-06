COHEN, William D. "Bill" Of Canton, passed away June 6th. Beloved husband of Janice (Waterman). Father of John "Jack" William and Julia Anne Cohen. Son of the late Robert J. Cohen, Sr. and late Helen (Sykes) Cohen. Brother of Ann Adams and her husband Robert of Norwood, Ellen Carter and her husband Daniel of Canton, Kathryn Springer and her husband Jonathan of Canton and North Port, FL and Robert J. Cohen Jr. and his wife Michelle of Canton. He leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours are at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, CANTON, on Sunday from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church Canton Monday at 10am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to one of his favorite organizations that supports military veterans in Canton and surrounding communities: Town of Canton Veterans Services, 801 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021. Many thanks to the Tippett Hospice Home for the wonderful care Bill received. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to: Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary