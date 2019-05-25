|
DOUCETTE, William D. Of Waltham. May 24, 2019. Son of Patricia E. (Garber) Doucette and the late Jerome F. Doucette. Brother of Jerome F. Doucette (late Anne-Marie) of Methuen. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Williams's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, May 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery is private. Memorials in his name may be made to Waltham Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels Program, 488 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019