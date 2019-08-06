|
ELLIS, William D. (Retired Brookline Police Sgt.), of East Walpole, formerly of Mattapan, passed peacefully on August 6th, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Hardiman) of 44 years. Devoted father of Scott Ellis (W.P.D.) and his wife Kelly of Wrentham and Tiffany Ellis and her fiance Jim Zaccardi of Norfolk. Cherished brother of Ann Devaney of Florida, Joan Ainsley of Charlestown, Lawrence "Casey" Ellis of Florida, and the late Arthur, Edward, James, and Linda Devaney. Loving "Papa" of David Richard William Ellis. Brother-in-law of Eileen and Gerry Vanderwood, Colleen and Michael Krupka, John and Debra Hardiman, Christine Leone, and Patricia Ellis. A special thanks to caregiver David Dias, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday evening, 4:00-7:30 p.m., at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, with a Service starting at 7:30 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at family's request. William was a late Air Force D.A.V and former Rear Commodore Port Norfolk Yacht Club. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Kindred Hospice of Auburndale Mass. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
