WILLIAM D. FUREY
1930 - 2020
FUREY, William D. Of Winthrop, September 3, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Joan (Oliver), with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Loving father of Sean W. Furey and his wife, Deborah, of North Carolina, the late Kathleen C. Nocton of Winthrop and Colin L. Furey and his wife, Patricia, of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Danielle Furey of California, Bryan Furey, Charlotte and William Nocton, Kevin, Kelley, and Kenneth Furey, all of Winthrop. William was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Kathleen and Sean McGillicuddy, also of Winthrop. He was the loving brother of Doris Cowart of Peabody. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with military honors in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. *Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing in the funeral home, church and cemetery* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Late Marine Corps.veteran-Korea. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
