FUREY, William D. Of Winthrop, September 3, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Joan (Oliver), with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Loving father of Sean W. Furey and his wife, Deborah, of North Carolina, the late Kathleen C. Nocton of Winthrop and Colin L. Furey and his wife, Patricia, of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Danielle Furey of California, Bryan Furey, Charlotte and William Nocton, Kevin, Kelley, and Kenneth Furey, all of Winthrop. William was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Kathleen and Sean McGillicuddy, also of Winthrop. He was the loving brother of Doris Cowart of Peabody. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with military honors in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. *Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing in the funeral home, church and cemetery* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
. Late Marine Corps.veteran-Korea. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop View the online memorial for William D. FUREY