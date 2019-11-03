Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MURPHY
WILLIAM D. MURPHY

WILLIAM D. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, William D. Jr. Age 76, of East Falmouth, MA, died on November 1st after a brief illness. Known as Bill, he was born in Newton, MA to William D. Murphy and Jane Marie Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sandra Murphy.

A proud Double Eagle, Mr. Murphy graduated Boston College High School in 1960 and Boston College in 1964. Mr. Murphy served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged in 1970. A devoted member at St. Anthony's Parish in Falmouth, it is a tribute to his faith that he passed away on All Saints Day. Mr. Murphy was an avid sailor and loved taking his boat down Green Pond and out to the open sea, and he also worked hard at being a golfer. Bill's always-happy demeanor and sense of humor will be greatly missed but not forgotten.

In addition to his wife, Sandra, Mr. Murphy leaves his daughter Margaret Hanley and her husband, Marcus Hanley of Mansfield, MA, his son William D. Murphy, III, and his stepson Richard Presutti and his wife, Leticia Presutti, of New York, NY, as well as 8 grandchildren Emma Rose, Patrick, Timothy and Bridget Hanley, Morgan Murphy, and Cosima, Rocco and Massima Presutti, his sister Elizabeth T. Joseph, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St. (Rte 28), FALMOUTH, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:00am. Burial will be held at a later date. For online guestbook and directions, see ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019
