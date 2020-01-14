Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for WILLIAM POWER
WILLIAM D. POWER

WILLIAM D. POWER Obituary
POWER, William D. Of Medford, formerly of Arlington. January 13th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Cronin). Loving father of Steven of Tewksbury and David of Medford. Devoted grandfather of Christopher, Stephanie, Adam, Harley, Kelsey, and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Brian, Harper, and Ryleigh. Longtime companion of Joanne Edmonds. Bill was a Korean War Army veteran. He was a former director of The Guild for Human Services. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Friday at 12 pm. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 1 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 5-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Guild of Human Services, www.guildhumanservices.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
