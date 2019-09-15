Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:45 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Services
WILLIAM DANIEL MACKINNON Jr.


1943 - 2019
WILLIAM DANIEL MACKINNON Jr. Obituary
MacKINNON, William Daniel Jr. Of Hyannis, formerly of Malden, passed away at his home in Hyannis on September 13th after a courageous battle with small-cell lung cancer. Husband, best friend and soulmate for 31 years to Maria C. (Santoianni) MacKinnon. Loving brother-in-law of Francis and Faith Shannon of Onset and James and Patricia Santoianni of North Andover. Loving Uncle Bill to James and John Santoianni. Father of Carolyn, Cathleen, Diane, Laura and William, III. Also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and loving cousins here and in Canada. The only child of the late William D. MacKinnon, Sr. and Ruth (Kanaly) MacKinnon. Beloved son-in-law of the late James and Elvira Santoianni. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Wednesday at 6:45 pm. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery on Thursday at 12:30 pm. Please meet at the front gate Funeral entrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing a condolence or story with the family on Williams' memories page at devitofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019
