SINGLETON, William David Of West Lebanon, NH, formerly of Everett, MA, died after a brief illness on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Singleton and by his daughter, Joan Smith. He is survived by his daughters Linda Nolan and her husband Tom of Savannah, GA, Diane Pulley of West Lebanon, NH, Nancy Singleton of Canaan, NH, Darlene Dubuque and her husband Jon of West Lebanon, NH and a son Mark Singleton of Winthrop, MA. William is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



William was born in Cambridge, MA on July 4,1928. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.



William did his best to live his life to the fullest. He was the kindest man you could ever meet. He loved being around his family and he especially loved all the times we all spent together at his favorite place, York Beach, Maine.



He will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.



Memorial wil be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center in Lebanon, NH or the .