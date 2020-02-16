Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WILLIAM E. ARCHAMBAULT


1931 - 2020
WILLIAM E. ARCHAMBAULT Obituary
ARCHAMBAULT, William E. Age 88, a retired horologist (tower clock specialist), of Holliston, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home after a long illness. He was the son of the late Florence (Vadeboncoeur) and Edward L. Archambault. He was the husband of 65 years to Bertha M. (Drury) Archambault of Holliston. Mr. Archambault was born in Nashua, NH and raised in Waltham. He was a 1949 graduate of Waltham High School and a 1953 graduate of Boston University School of Management. A Veteran of the Korean War, William served with the Eighth United States Army in Yokahama, Japan. Immediately following his military service, he worked for Raytheon Company in Waltham. He then worked as production manager for an industrial advertising agency in Boston. William retired in 1995 after 25 years as the owner of Tower Clock Specialists in Holliston. Besides his wife, William is survived by six daughters, Adele M. Dellicker of NJ, Dawn M. Robshaw of Holliston, Ellen M. Archambault of Auburn, Jeannie M. Buxbaum of Gloucester, Nicole M. Bridges of Medway and Carly M. Brennan of Franklin; two sons, Michael E. Archambault of Holliston and James W. Archambault of Auburn. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his infant son, Paul William Archambault. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
