BACKOFF, William E. Jr. Of Walpole, November 11, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (Hentschel) Backoff. Loving father of Nancy L. Kiehl of North Attleboro, Stephen H. Backoff of Bourne, the late William E. Backoff, III, the late Paul M. Backoff, and the late Robert D. Backoff. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bill's Life Celebration on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walpole Fire Ambulance Gift Account, 20 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com