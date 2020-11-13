1/
WILLIAM E. BACKOFF Jr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACKOFF, William E. Jr. Of Walpole, November 11, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (Hentschel) Backoff. Loving father of Nancy L. Kiehl of North Attleboro, Stephen H. Backoff of Bourne, the late William E. Backoff, III, the late Paul M. Backoff, and the late Robert D. Backoff. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bill's Life Celebration on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walpole Fire Ambulance Gift Account, 20 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved