Resources
BALL, William E. Of Melrose, July 11, 2019, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Clark) Ball. Loving father of John Ball & his wife Lynne of Malden, Kathleen Ball of Melrose, Edward Ball & his wife Brenda of Pittston, ME, and Stephen Ball & his wife Olga of Bloomington, IN. Proud grandfather of Michael, Brian, Deirdre, Kathleen, Kieran and Aidan, & great-grandfather of Henry and Vivian. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, July 16th, at 9:00AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. WWII Army Veteran. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
