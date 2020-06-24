|
|
BILODEAU, William E. Of Milton. Passed away on June 20th, 2020. Husband of Anne Bilodeau of Milton. Survived by his daughter Lauren Dickerman and her husband Brandon Dickerman of Mansfield, MA and his daughter Kasey Bilodeau and her fiancé Jordan Goodman of Holly Ridge, NC. Also survived by many extended family members. Son of John and Wilma Bilodeau. Interment Services will be private. Contributions in William's memory can be made to The Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, as William passionately supported their mission for many years. To send a condolence message to the family, please visit dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020