DeMARCHI, William E. Jr. Age 90, of Peabody. U.S. Army Veteran, served in the Korean Conflict, founding employee of Fidelity Investments, beloved husband of, Kathleen, father of Andrea DeMarchi of Acton, ME, Thomas DeMarchi of Naples, FL, Michael and his wife Tiffany DeMarchi of Peabody; his grandchildren, Nicholas Bezanson, USMC, Charlie DeMarchi, Ariana DeMarchi, and Dominic DeMarchi, Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 4-8 P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 21, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Peabody.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019