1/1
WILLIAM E. FOLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOLEY , William E. Of Billerica, formerly of Woburn and Medford, October 31. Husband of the late Anne K. "Dede" (Murray) Foley. Father of Richard Foley of Framingham, Steven Judge and his wife, Kimberly, of Rockland, ME, Marion (Foley) Meaney and her fiancé, Keith Sullivan, of Quincy, Michael Foley and his wife, Kate, of Billerica, W. Gregory Foley and his wife, Amanda, of Windham, NH, Christopher Foley and his wife, Kellie, of Hudson, NH, and Jeffrey Foley of Billerica; his brother-in-law, Anthony Mauriello of Billerica; and is also survived by his greatest joy, his 17 grandchildren and his nieces. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:00 a.m. Attendees must register at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup and face masks are required. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for William E. FOLEY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved