FOLEY , William E. Of Billerica, formerly of Woburn and Medford, October 31. Husband of the late Anne K. "Dede" (Murray) Foley. Father of Richard Foley of Framingham, Steven Judge and his wife, Kimberly, of Rockland, ME, Marion (Foley) Meaney and her fiancé, Keith Sullivan, of Quincy, Michael Foley and his wife, Kate, of Billerica, W. Gregory Foley and his wife, Amanda, of Windham, NH, Christopher Foley and his wife, Kellie, of Hudson, NH, and Jeffrey Foley of Billerica; his brother-in-law, Anthony Mauriello of Billerica; and is also survived by his greatest joy, his 17 grandchildren and his nieces. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:00 a.m. Attendees must register at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
and face masks are required. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for William E. FOLEY