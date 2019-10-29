|
GOLDSTEIN, William E. "Bill" Age 48, of Billerica, formerly of Burlington, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, entered into rest on October 28, 2019. Beloved son of Barbara Goldstein of Billerica, formerly of Burlington, and the late Robert Goldstein. Brother of James Goldstein & his wife Dawn of Bethesda, MD. Loving uncle of Judith Ellen and Sara Beth Goldstein of Bethesda, MD. Nephew of Robert & Francine Goldfarb of W. Hartford, CT, the late Ken Garland and Laura Kendall Garland. Funeral Services in the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Oct. 31 at noon. Burial will follow at the Amos Lodge B'Nai Brith Cemetery, 492 North Ave., Wakefield. Visitation will be held at the residence of his mother, Barbara Goldstein, following the services until 7 p.m and Friday 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or or a charity of one's own choice. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019