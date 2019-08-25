|
|
HARDY, William E. "Ed" Age 94, of Concord and Ipswich, died peacefully at his Concord home on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Marion D. (Dacey) Hardy who died in 2016. Born in Milton on September 21, 1924, Ed was the son of the late Herbert C. and Mary (Leary) Hardy. He leaves behind ten children, Anne Dolson of Ft. Worth, TX, Connie Levine of Concord, Jane Matchak of Danvers, Bill Hardy of Nashua, NH, Sue Hardy of Acton, Peter Hardy of Maynard, Mary Hardy of Danvers, Martha Hardy Mallard of Danvers, Paul Hardy of Acton and Edward Hardy of Concord. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bosworth and Diane Dacey, both of Milton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his two siblings, Paul Hardy and Mary Whitney. Visitation in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Wednesday, August 28th from 9:15 to 10:15 am. Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with Military Honors will be at Milton Cemetery at 2 pm. Army Veteran-World War II. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019