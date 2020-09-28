1/
WILLIAM E. HUNT
HUNT, William E. Of Watertown, September 26, 2020. Age 78. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Burns) Hunt. Loving father of John William Hunt & his partner Ilaria of Los Angeles, Cheryl L. Furtado & her husband Bill of Watertown, and Stephen C. Hunt & his wife Emaly of Lynn. Loving grandfather of Eric & Emily Furtado, Wilder Davidson, and Leo & Lilou Hunt. Visiting hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Sunday, October 4th from 3-6 pm. Those over 60 & those with underlying health conditions may visit between 3-4 pm, all others are invited to attend between 4-6 pm. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Funeral service & interment at MA National Cemetery will be held privately. US Air Force Veteran, Vietnam. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's memory maybe made to Mount Auburn Oncology c/o Development Office, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or at www.mountauburnhospital.org/giving MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
