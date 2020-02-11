|
MARCHANT, William E. Jr. Age 91, a lifelong resident of Newton Centre, MA passed peacefully at his home on the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2020 and joins his loving wife Janet (DeArmas) Marchant of 46 years. Loving father of Madelena G. Marchant of Newton, William E. Marchant, III and his wife, Lyn, of Billerica, Clark F. Edrehi of New York City, Charles J. Edrehi and his wife, Pamela, of Framingham. Devoted brother (Bub), to Grace M. (Marchant) Yaglou of Barre. Loving "Papa" to Jena-renee Edrehi, Christina L. Edrehi, Sophia G. Marchant, Katya L. Marchant, Erica Antonellis & Louis Antonellis, Jr. Cherished uncle to Susan Waddell, Peter Yaglou, William Yaglou & Geoffrey Yaglou, and many grandnieces and nephews. Dearest friend and companion to Rose Plati, and survived by extended family on the West coast and many dear friends. Visiting Hours at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre Street, NEWTON CORNER on Thurs., Feb. 13th 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Fri., Feb. 14th at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre Street, Newton Centre, followed by Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery Needham. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Willian E Marchant, Jr. to the DAV, VA Regional Office JFK Federal Bldg., Government Ctr., Boston, MA 02203 or DAV.org/donate would be greatly appreciated. To share a memory of Bill, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020