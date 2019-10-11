Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave.
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
WILLIAM E. MCGONAGLE Obituary
McGONAGLE, William E. Age 67, after a brief illness, surrounded by loving family, October 9th, 2019, beloved husband of forty seven years to Ellen M. (Regan) McGonagle. Devoted father of Matthew R., his wife Laura A. of Hull, Mark R., his wife Kathlin of Dorchester, Alyson R. Perschke and her husband Eric of Dorchester. Loving "Papa" of Maggie, Andrew, Lucy, Evelyn, Calvin, Dylan and Bella. Loving son of Daniel and Jeannette (Geary) McGonagle. Dear brother of Anne Connolly, Daniel "Mickey" McGonagle, Edward, Mary Jane "Mamie" Berger and Elenanor "Ellie" Bosse. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Monday from 1-7PM. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, Tuesday 11AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetary, Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. Billy was a longtime Administater of the Boston Housing Authority. Late Veteran US Navy, RES. He was a friend of Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's memory to The Gavin Foundation, 54 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
