WILLIAM E. MCLAUGHLIN


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM E. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, William E. Age 81, of Medford, passed away peacefully at his home. Son of the late William E. And Alice (Butt) McLaughin, he was born in Cambridge on July 15, 1937. Mr. McLaughlin served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a Draftsman from Charles T. Main Company in the Prudential Center, Boston. Mr. McLaughlin is survived by his loving wife Flora (MacDonald) McLaughlin, two daughters; Anne McLaughlin and Alison and her husband Charlie Raposo, one grandson Drake who will miss playing ball with his Papa. Additionally, William is survived by his friend, Greg Ladanyi, who he considered family. The family would like to thank Hallmark Health for their compassionate services.

The arrangements for Mr. McLaughlin are under the direction of Beals, Geake, Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD. In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no public Funeral Services. Online condolences may be shared at

magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
