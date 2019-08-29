|
MOORE, William E. Age 89, of Canton, passed away August 28th. Beloved husband of Catherine (Donohue). Father of William E. Moore, III and his wife Karen of Mansfield, Sean P. Moore of Norwood, Mary E. Ricci and her husband John of Stoughton, and Kathleen A. Breen and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury. Brother of Natalie O'Donnell and her husband George of FL and the late John Moore. Grandfather of William E. Moore, IV, Timothy Moore and his wife Kerri, Shannon Moore, Michaela and Taylor Breen and Thomas Ricci. Also survived by his caring niece Beth O'Donnell of Quincy. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Tuesday morning at 10 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton EMT Assn., 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019