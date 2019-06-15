REAGAN, William E. Age 96, passed away on June 6, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on March 24, 1923 in Derry, NH, the son of Thomas L. and Violet M. (Houston) Reagan.



Mr. Reagan was a proud member of the United States Navy. He worked as an Aviation Electronics Technician and rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer in World War II, serving primarily in the Pacific Theater. He was then recalled to active duty during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952.



After the war he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA and attended graduate school at Pace University, earning his MBA. During a lengthy career Mr. Reagan was a sales and marketing executive in the electronics industry, working for Northern Electric, Honeywell and Lockheed. He continued to work at various jobs until he was 90.



Mr. Reagan was a proud Eagle Scout. He loved flying and obtained his private pilot's license, earning both VFR and IFR ratings. An avid fan of all Boston's professional sports teams, he especially loved to follow the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved the sea, reading, hot black coffee, Maine, and of course, lobster. But the greatest love of his life was his wife, Cindy. The time he spent with her on day trips to Maine, sharing good food and warm places or just quiet times at home brought him some of the greatest joy in his life.



Mr. Reagan's work took him all over the country but he and his family settled near Philadelphia. He leaves his beloved wife, Cynthia A. (Rizzo) Reagan, as well as three children and five grandchildren.



A Memorial Service for Mr. Reagan will be held on July 10 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland, MA. Interment will be on July 11 in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. www.mataresefuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary