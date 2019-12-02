|
RYAN, William E. "Bill" Of Weymouth, passed away November 30, 2019, with his family by his side. Bill was born in Brighton on May 31, 1938 to the late John and Margaret Ryan. He was a graduate of Brighton High School and Quincy College. Bill began his working career as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in 1956. He was installed as the U.S. Post Master for Bedford, MA in 1981 and subsequently served as U.S. Post Master for Waltham, MA and Abington, MA, from where he retired in 1992. Bill proudly served in the Army National Guard Reserve as a heavy equipment operator in the 1960's. Bill adored his grandchildren and spending time with his family in his long retirement. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, reading, trips to Florida and was a devout Catholic. His family will miss him dearly.
Beloved husband of Mary Sue (Scott) Ryan of Weymouth. Loving father of William "Billy" Ryan of Weymouth, John Ryan of Bourne, Patrick Ryan of Abington, James Ryan, Mary Sue Ryan and Margaret Maloney and her husband Robert all of Weymouth. Proud Grandpa Bill to 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Margaret "Peggy" Collins, Judith Ryan, and John Ryan. Dear brother-in-law of Charles Collins of Weymouth, Frances Ryan of Florida, Robert Scott and his wife Marianne, and the late James Scott, all of Kentucky. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In loving memory of Bill, please consider making a contribution to The Weymouth Food Pantry, P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019