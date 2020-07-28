|
SPILLANE, William E. Of Dedham, July 27. Ret Lt. Brookline Fire Dept. Beloved husband of Loretta A. (Leone) and dear father of Chief William F., DFD, and his wife Marie, of Franklin, David A., and his wife Susan, of Plymouth, Richard E. of CT, Robert S. of Dedham, and Paul M., and his wife Karen of E. Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Katelyn, Kelly, Deborah, Billy, Melissa, Emily, Daniel, Sarah, Brendan, and Patrick, and proud great-grandfather of Ella May, Billy, and Tommy. Brother of the late Thomas and John Spillane. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass Friday at 10 am at St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Islington. Covid regulations at church include temperatures taken, mandatory masks, and maximum attendance numbers. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pan Mass Challenge, 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494, or online at https://donate.pmc.org would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020