VENO, William E. "Billy" Of Gloucester, formerly of Woburn, June 16th, at 79 years of age. Beloved husband of Wilhemina "Willa" (Doody) Veno. Devoted father of Edward Veno, his wife Paula, Jonathan, his wife Jane, and Julie Eidukonis, her husband Alex. Cherished brother of the late Barbara Veno. Also survived by his 6 dear grandchildren. At this time, due to current state regulations, Calling Hours are private. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Church, Woburn on Monday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. Presently, the church is allowing no more than 100 people to attend, and masks must be worn. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Gloucester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Bill's name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020