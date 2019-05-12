|
WILDS, William E. "Eddie" Sr. Of Dedham, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (Varley) Wilds. Devoted father of William Wilds and his wife Jennifer of Norwood, Margaret Wilds, Mary Dietzel and her husband Bobby of Norfolk, Matthew Wilds and Patricia Wilds both of Dedham and the late Helen Wilds. Grandfather of Jeffrey, Daniel and Christopher Wilds and Steven Dietzel. Brother of Ronnie Wilds of Del Rio, TN. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, May 20 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, May 19 from 3-7 PM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in William's memory to The Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 13 to May 14, 2019