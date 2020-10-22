BALDWIN, William Earl, Sr. Of Byfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Oct 20, 2020 with his loving children by his side. William is survived by his five children, Melissa A. Roth and her husband Mark of Alton, NH, Christine Hawkins and her husband Charles of Newbury, MA, William E. Baldwin, Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Andover, MA, Mark S. Baldwin and his wife Roberta of Andover, MA and Judith B. D'Angelo and her husband, Gerald of Newton, NH. He also leaves ten grandchildren; Noelle, Meredith, Jacob, Brittany, Ashley, Kayla, William, III, Victoria, Mark, David and one great-granddaughter, Ella Rose. He is also survived by his brother Lionel of Gloucester, MA and sister, Gloria Krzys of Derry, NH. He was predeceased by his parents William Henry and Gladys (Martin) Baldwin, his brothers, David, Earnest and the devoted mother of his children Christine E. Baldwin, and his late wife, Wendy. William was a graduate of Wilmington High School where he was an outstanding football and baseball athlete. As a star pitcher, he went on to sign with the Red Sox. William was the President of Baldwin Crane & Equipment Corporation and a member of Local 7. William was also a longstanding member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. William's love for the outdoors remained throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing in Rangeley, Maine with family and friends. He was a devoted member of the Byfield Parish Church of Newbury, where he enjoyed worshiping and fostering his deep love for God. William's understanding of God's love and His redemptive plan through Jesus assures us that we will see him again in Heaven. Visiting Hours: A service will be held at the Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, MA on Saturday, October 24th at 3:00 pm, to be immediately followed by a burial at the South Byfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Byfield Parish Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com