|
|
LADD, William Erle "Billy" Loved Fishing in Maine Dear Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend Age 71. Born January 29, 1948 in Augusta, Maine. He peacefully passed away on August 3, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, after struggling with an illness. Son of the late William M. Ladd and Adelaide Adams (Huse) Ladd of Peabody, MA. He is survived by sister Candice McCulloch, her husband Robert and nephew Nathan of Woburn, MA. Also survived by our dear aunt Francis at 103. She lives in Maine. Also, many cousins, longtime friends, and life partner Martha Joyce Long of North Carolina. In their early years, Bill and his sister Candy enjoyed ski trips to New Hampshire and going to Bruins games. In their later years, the two enjoyed a round of golf together. Bill graduated from Peabody High School in 1966 and, after graduation, he attended Northeast Institute of Industrial Technology, where he obtained his Associate's Degree. He also completed Control Data Institute's Certificate Program. Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a Lance Corporal. He received an Honorable Discharge. His duties included but were not restricted to the maintenance and repair of aircraft weapon systems. He received a National Defense service medal for good conduct as a rifle marksman. Bill worked at Raytheon supporting the design of the Hawk missile. Then, from 1973 to 2008, Bill was a Senior Field Service engineer for Bantec, Inc., for which he moved to all parts of the country while working for them, including Boston, Hartford, NYC, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Charlotte. Bill was an avid reader, especially when it came to any subject on history. He also loved cars and car racing. He attended races throughout the United States and Canada. Most beloved was his beige MG Midget from the early 1970's. Billy is deeply missed. A Memorial Service is scheduled for early spring.
View the online memorial for William Erle "Billy" LADD
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020