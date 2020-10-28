FALLON, William Eugene On October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in 1969 to the late Joan (Breslin) and the late Eugene F. Fallon. Bill grew up in Lexington and most recently resided in North Andover.After graduation from Boston College, Bill owned and operated two successful restaurants. He loved his dogs, and he was an expert in finances and the stock market.Bill is survived by his beloved husband, Joseph Trovato. He leaves a large family that loved him dearly, including his mother-in-law Gail Rhodes of Chesapeake, VA, his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Leo O'Neill of Tewksbury, his sister Jane Wright of Hampton, NH, his brother Stephen Fallon and his partner Nick Chow of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and his brothers-in-law Stephen Rhodes and Teddy Rhodes of Chesapeake, VA.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 30th at St. Brigid Church in Lexington, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the ASPCA. Lexington 781-862- 1800