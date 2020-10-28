1/
WILLIAM EUGENE FALLON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FALLON, William Eugene On October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in 1969 to the late Joan (Breslin) and the late Eugene F. Fallon. Bill grew up in Lexington and most recently resided in North Andover.

After graduation from Boston College, Bill owned and operated two successful restaurants. He loved his dogs, and he was an expert in finances and the stock market.

Bill is survived by his beloved husband, Joseph Trovato. He leaves a large family that loved him dearly, including his mother-in-law Gail Rhodes of Chesapeake, VA, his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Leo O'Neill of Tewksbury, his sister Jane Wright of Hampton, NH, his brother Stephen Fallon and his partner Nick Chow of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and his brothers-in-law Stephen Rhodes and Teddy Rhodes of Chesapeake, VA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 30th at St. Brigid Church in Lexington, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the ASPCA. Lexington 781-862- 1800

www.douglassfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved