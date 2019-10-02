|
STONEMAN, William Evan "Billy" Age 80, of Dedham on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne Sachar Heller. Devoted father of Guy Masterson and Rafael Stoneman, stepfather of Ivan Sachar Heller, Sharon Heller Jordan and grandfather of Sage, Sivan and Leeram Stoneman. Cherished brother of Elinor Shaffer and Dorothy Stoneman, and uncle of Mark Shaffer, Milo Shaffer, Sierra Stoneman-Bell, and David Lautaro Stoneman-Bell. Bill grew up in Belmont, MA. He attended public schools, where he served as president of the class of '61 and as a forward on the championship basketball team. He earned a National Merit Scholarship to Harvard University, went on to earn his PhD in economics at Harvard. He wrote A History of the Economic Analysis of the Great Depression in America, which was published by Garland Press in 1979. His professional career included teaching, and providing investment advice, working at Fidelity and then privately. He was an avid follower of world affairs, and maintained engaged relationships throughout his life with friends from high school and college. He enjoyed tennis, museums, the beauties of nature, and classic movies and TV shows. He was known for his sense of humor and appreciation of all life. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Friday, October 4 at 11:00am. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Please omit flowers. He would like any donations in his memory to be made to YouthBuild USA, at www.youthbuild.org. (This organization provides education and job training to young people growing up in 260 low-income communities across America.) Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019