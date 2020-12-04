ADAMS, William F. The family of William F. Adams of Northbridge, Massachusetts are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Bill died peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. Bill was born in Mobile, Alabama and was raised in Boston, Massachusetts where he attended Thomas A. Edison, Jr. High School. He was a talented musician and belonged to the Greater Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra. After graduating from Boston Technical High School, he enrolled in New England Conservatory of Music where he was member of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America. After earning his Bachelor of Music for the course in Oboe degree in 1970, he volunteered and proudly served in the U. S. Air Force where Sergeant William Adams played in the 590 th U. S. Air Force Band at Westover Air Force Base. Bill was a tenor and an active member of a choral group and also a Master Mason for over 25 years. Bill retired from the US Postal service where he worked as a rural carrier in Upton, Massachusetts for 20 years. He worked the same route for most of those years and got to know many of his customers and their families. He was a familiar face in the neighborhood and happily worked his route in a quiet and humble manner. Bill will be remembered as a warm, caring, gentle and jovial man who appreciated the simple things in life. He enjoyed music, photography, fishing, reading, and mostly spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly. Bill was the son of the late Captain and Mrs. William and Gertrude (Trebes) Adams. He is survived by his devoted brother, Karl and his wife, Deborah of Franklin, Massachusetts; his cherished niece, Julie Adams Raez and her husband, Joseph and their children, Jack and Brooke of Seekonk, Massachusetts; his loving nephew, Daniel Adams and his wife, Jacqueline and their children, Owen and Connor of Franklin, Massachusetts; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be laid to eternal rest alongside his parents and family at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts. In light of the COVID pandemic, there will not be a public memorial service at this time, but rather a private ceremony for the immediate family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
