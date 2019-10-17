|
BRENNAN, William F., Jr. Of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Clearwater, FL and North Reading, September 28, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Veronica (McQuarrie) Brennan. Loving father of William F. Brennan, III, and his wife Nancy, Michael A. Brennan and his wife Jody of and Stephen T. Brennan and his wife Judy; brothers, Peter D. Brennan, James Bunker and the late Thomas R. Bunker; sisters, Sylvia McDonald and the late Phyllis McCarty and Elinor Rountree; nine grandchildren, Chris, Alyssa, Michael, Stephanie, Jacqueline, Brian, Amy, Taylor and Madison; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 2 to 4 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or to , SE Florida Chapter, Washington, DC 20090. Former School Teacher, Guidance Counselor and Director of Special Education at North Reading High School. He later worked in the Insurance Industry. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
