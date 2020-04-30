|
BROWN, William F. "Bill" Of Tewksbury, formerly of Carlisle and on April 24, 2020. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Charann Brown, and his youngest daughter Kerri (Brown) Lufkin. Bill is survived by his daughter, Viki Brown, of Lexington, MA; his son, Erik Brown, of Sterling, PA; he was 'Pop-Pop Sir' to Emily Brown of South Paoli, PA; Jason Brown, and Matthew Brown, both of Bethlehem, PA, and; he was 'Mr. Bill' to his daughter-in-law Charlean (Stever) Brown of Bethlehem, PA. Bill is also survived by his sister, Margaret (Brown) Kistler of Newton Falls, OH; his niece Kristen (Kistler) Olson and her husband Andrew Olson, III, of Chicago, IL; and his nephew Kimball Kistler of Newton Falls, OH. He was a great and great-great-uncle to many nieces and nephews across the country. A private graveside service is planned for immediate family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301, an organization near and dear to Bill. His daughter, Viki, and son, Erik, would also like to encourage family and friends to consider giving the gift of life by making an appointment to donate blood at the nearest American National Red Cross location in honor of Bill. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020