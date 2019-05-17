|
CAVANAUGH, William F. Of North Reading, formerly of Reading, May 15, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Wright) Cavanaugh; loving father of Debra L. Vine and her husband James and William F. Cavanaugh, Jr. and his wife Patti; brother of Donald Cavanaugh, Ruth Parrin, Barbara Barrett, Patricia O'Donnell, Joan and Carol Cavanaugh, and Dorothy O'Keefe, brother of the late James, Bernard, Joseph and Richard Cavanaugh, Mary Ouellette and Gertrude Doucette; grandfather of Melissa Jackson and her husband Brandon, Kirsten and Kyle Vine; great-grandfather of Thomas Enquist. Funeral service at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 AM. Visitation on Monday, May 20, from 5 to 8 PM. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019