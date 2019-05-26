|
CONNORS, William F. Of Canton, formerly of Sharon and Needham, passed away May 24th. Beloved husband of Iris R. Kingsbury. Father of Michelle Davenport and her husband Jay of Sharon, Suzy Briller and her husband Chris of Westwood, Vicki Kingsbury of WI, Heidi Kingsbury of NM and Mitchell Kingsbury of FL. Grandfather of Caitlin and Kendall Davenport, Braden and Reagan Briller and Brianna and Jacob Flanagan. Brother of the late Olive Stearns. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon, Wednesday morning at 11. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Orchard Cove Philanthropic Endowment Fund, 1 Del Pond Dr., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019