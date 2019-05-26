Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. CONNORS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM F. CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, William F. Of Canton, formerly of Sharon and Needham, passed away May 24th. Beloved husband of Iris R. Kingsbury. Father of Michelle Davenport and her husband Jay of Sharon, Suzy Briller and her husband Chris of Westwood, Vicki Kingsbury of WI, Heidi Kingsbury of NM and Mitchell Kingsbury of FL. Grandfather of Caitlin and Kendall Davenport, Braden and Reagan Briller and Brianna and Jacob Flanagan. Brother of the late Olive Stearns. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon, Wednesday morning at 11. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Orchard Cove Philanthropic Endowment Fund, 1 Del Pond Dr., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now