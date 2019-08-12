|
CONNORS, William F. Of Brighton, on August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Alexandra (Foundas) Connors. Devoted father of William M. Connors and his wife Kimberly of Norwalk, CT. Loving grandfather to Callen and Brinley Connors. Son of the late Francis and Elizabeth Connors. Brother of the late Thomas Connors. Bill was very proud of his service to his country in both the United States Air Force and the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He retired from the MA ANG as Commander of the 212th EIS in Worcester. Bill was also an alumnus of Boston College and a passionate Eagles sports fan. He was a season ticket holder for BC Hockey and BC Football for over 25 years. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Friday, August 16th at 9:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, August 15th from 4-8pm. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019