DEVIN, William F. "Bill" A Career Built in Finance, Academia and Philanthropy. Of Braintree and Nantucket, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was 81 years old. Son of the late William H. and Madeline C. Devin, he was born in Boston and raised in Saint Gregory's Parish in Dorchester. A graduate of Cathedral High School in Boston's South End in 1956, Bill attended Stonehill College before serving in the United States Marine Corps. Bill built a career in finance, academia and philanthropy that spanned six decades across the Boston community. During his 30-year tenure, Bill served as vice president and head trader/manager in Fidelity Management and Research equity trading department for portfolio managers including Peter Lynch and future CEO and Chairman, Edward "Ned" Johnson, III. He later became executive vice president of Fidelity Capital Markets. Bill retired from Fidelity in 1997. Outside of Fidelity, Bill chaired the New York Stock Exchange's Institutional Advisory Committee and served as a member of its market performance committee. He served eight terms as vice chairman of the Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") and six years on BSE's Board of Governors. Beyond his professional career, Bill supported charitable and educational causes such as Catholic Charities of Boston, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Boston, Cathedral High School's Adopt-A-Student Foundation and, especially, the Thomas Durant, M.D. Fellowship for Refugee Medicine. Bill had an extraordinary dedication to his alma mater, Stonehill College - an affection that has been reciprocated many times by the school. He served on Stonehill's Board of Trustees for over two decades, seven years of which as vice chairman. He led two comprehensive development campaigns, in addition to the 2012 presidential search committee. He and Susan established the William F. Devin Scholarship fund that continues to benefit Stonehill business students. In 1980, Stonehill presented Bill with the College's Outstanding Achievement Award. In 2012, he was again acknowledged when he received an honorary Doctor of Business Administration from the school. And, for a third time, in 2015 Stonehill recognized Bill with the prestigious Genesis Award, which hailed him for showing "the kind of leadership that spurs others to action and moves an institution forward." Outside of the office, Bill spent his time golfing, boating, scalloping and skiing until the age of 80. He was most passionate about golf. Bill was an active member of Wollaston Golf Club and the Nantucket Golf Club, whose inaugural member-member tournament he won in 1997. Bill was proud of his Dorchester roots and his Irish heritage. He was an active member of Boston's century-old Clover Club, whose membership of influential politicians and businessmen of Boston. Although his business success and charitable contributions were remarkable, Bill was a family man, and his most proud achievement was the love of family as a father and grandfather. His unyielding strength, his quick wit, and his zest for life will truly be his legacy. As stated by his children, Kathleen and Bill: "He took pride in his children and grandchildren. He was always there for us with encouragement and understanding. The example of caring for each other that he and my mother set for us will be in our hearts forever." Bill is survived by his loving wife Susan (McCarthy) Devin, who he married in 1964, and their two children, daughter Kathleen (Devin) Garvey and her husband Jerold, and their children Caroline, Lily and Anna, and son William Devin, Jr. and his wife Renate and their children William "Charlie" Devin and Natalie Devin. He is also survived by his brother Paul Devin and his wife, Judy, as well as his sister-in-law, Ann Devin - wife of his brother Robert "Bobby" Devin who is deceased. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at St. Gregory's Church, 2223 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, also at St. Gregory's Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the William F. Devin Scholarship Fund, c/o Stonehill College Office of Development, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020