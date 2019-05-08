DUFFY, William F. "Bill" Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester. Passed peacefully on May 7, 2019. Raised in Revere to the late Lester Duffy and Anna (Cronin). Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (O'Connor). Loving father of Bridget Doron and her husband Robert of Reading, and David Duffy and Meghan Murphy of Medford. Cherished "Papa" of Matthew Doron. Dear brother Ann Horgan of Stoneham and the late Mary Cahalane. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Proud graduate of Christopher Columbus High School, Class of 1957 in the North End, Boston and founder and owner of Equipment Leasing Services of Billerica. Bill loved helping people. He would donate his time and extensive knowledge to connect his wide network of friends and colleges to support humanitarian missions locally and internationally. One of his greatest efforts was leading the coordination of donations and shipments of construction equipment and bridges to help in the relief and rebuilding effort in Honduras after the devastation of Hurricane Mitch. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4 – 8 PM. Burial in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, https://www.ccab.org/donate or Mass General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Tricia Keck, 125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA 02114, https://www.massgeneral.org/give/donate. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019