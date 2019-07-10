|
FENNELL, William F. Of Winthrop, June 21, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (Dawson). Loving father of Kathleen Fennell of Winthrop, Patrick Fennell of Winthrop, Kerry Simoneau and her husband Matthew of Marlboro and William Fennell of Winthrop. Dear brother of the late Edward Fennell and Helen Curry, Cherished Papa of Jessica, Katlyn, Rachel, John, Mark, Sean and Jack. Also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life in the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 146, 92 Johnson Ave., Winthrop, MA 02152 c/o Care Packages. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019