Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FENNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. FENNELL


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. FENNELL Obituary
FENNELL, William F. Of Winthrop, June 21, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (Dawson). Loving father of Kathleen Fennell of Winthrop, Patrick Fennell of Winthrop, Kerry Simoneau and her husband Matthew of Marlboro and William Fennell of Winthrop. Dear brother of the late Edward Fennell and Helen Curry, Cherished Papa of Jessica, Katlyn, Rachel, John, Mark, Sean and Jack. Also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life in the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 146, 92 Johnson Ave., Winthrop, MA 02152 c/o Care Packages. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for William F. FENNELL
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now