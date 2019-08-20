|
FLOYD, William F. "Bill" Willam "Bill" Francis Floyd, III, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with dementia. Born on May 3, 1941 in Boston, MA, Bill was the son of the late William Francis Floyd, Jr. and Mary J. (Story) Parker. Bill is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 25 years, Georgette B. Floyd of Braintree, MA; brother, Stephen Floyd and his wife Barbara of Braintree, MA; daughters, Terrie L. Floyd of Tewksbury, MA and Coreen A. Gaffney and her husband Michael of St. Petersburg, FL.; stepdaughters, Lisa (Dwyer) Mahoney and her husband Paul of Franklin and Tricia Dwyer of Fall River; half-sister, Amy VanderMaelen of Holbrook, MA and half-brothers, John Floyd and his wife Miki of North Quincy, MA, Barry Floyd of Lowell, MA, Paul Floyd of Holbrook, MA, Liam Floyd and his wife Kelly of Watertown, MA and Francis Floyd and his wife Rachel of Ayer, MA. Bill is also survived by his nieces, Kimberly Fallon and her husband Joe of Quincy, Cheryl Floyd-Fournier and her husband Steven of Quincy, MA, Cynthia Zabriskie and her husband Donald of Newburyport, MA, and nephew, David Floyd and wife Deborah of Garland, TX.; grandchildren, Kyle, Trevor, Sarah, Tommy, Jonathan, and Anna, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, and other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friend, Jan McMorrow of Braintree, MA. Bill was predeceased by his stepmother, Natalie Floyd, half-brother, Gavin Floyd, nephew, Anthony "Tony" Floyd, and stepdaughter Renee Dwyer. He served in the Army National Guard for more than 10 years. Bill was a printer by trade and worked in the printing industry for most of his life at Mass Envelope and Elite Envelope. He loved to watch football, play his numbers and hang out with friends and family. Bill could not pass by an infant or small child without stopping to smile and say, "beautiful, beautiful. I love it." He did not want a wake or funeral because he didn't want anyone to cry over him. In keeping with Bill's wishes, we will have a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bill's "happy place," Active Day of Hingham, 370 Libbey Parkway, Weymouth, MA 02189 or a . In the meantime, share funny stories, jokes, smiles and laughter with friends and loved ones. That is honestly the best way to honor his memory. He would love it.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019