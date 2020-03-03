Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
FORD, William F. Age 81, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2020, son of the late Albert R. Ford and Mary A. (McCarthy) Ford; brother of the late Kathryn T. Cunningham, Albert R. Ford, Jr., Paul E. Ford, Doris E. O'Reilly, Gerard M. Ford, Joan K. Ford, and Denise M. Ford; survived by his sister, Marie F. Hamblin of Bourne and brother John J. Ford of Quincy, and two sisters-in-law, Ethel Ford of Falmouth and Joyce Ford of Milton. Graduate South Boston High School, class of 1956; survived by many nephews and nieces; the family gratefully acknowledges the care he received for over ten years at the facility at 1190 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Saturday, March 7th from 11am-1pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
