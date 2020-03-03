|
FORD, William F. Age 81, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2020, son of the late Albert R. Ford and Mary A. (McCarthy) Ford; brother of the late Kathryn T. Cunningham, Albert R. Ford, Jr., Paul E. Ford, Doris E. O'Reilly, Gerard M. Ford, Joan K. Ford, and Denise M. Ford; survived by his sister, Marie F. Hamblin of Bourne and brother John J. Ford of Quincy, and two sisters-in-law, Ethel Ford of Falmouth and Joyce Ford of Milton. Graduate South Boston High School, class of 1956; survived by many nephews and nieces; the family gratefully acknowledges the care he received for over ten years at the facility at 1190 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Saturday, March 7th from 11am-1pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
